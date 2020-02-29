Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,265,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after buying an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,500,000 after buying an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

