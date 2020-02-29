Analysts Anticipate Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to report sales of $10.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year sales of $26.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $36.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cerecor.

Several research analysts have commented on CERC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

CERC opened at $3.05 on Friday. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

