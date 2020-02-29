Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 832,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,238. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

