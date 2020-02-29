Analysts Anticipate Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Electromed will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electromed.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

