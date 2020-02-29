Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.97. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. 485,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

