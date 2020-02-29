Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 144,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 137,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

