Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.93. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In other news, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ingevity by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ingevity by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. 1,164,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,179. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.11. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.