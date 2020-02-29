Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KELYA shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

KELYA traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 328,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $674.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.80. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,779 shares of company stock valued at $658,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

