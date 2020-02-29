Analysts Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will report $970,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Miragen Therapeutics reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $5.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

MGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

NASDAQ MGEN opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 360,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 260,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 28.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

