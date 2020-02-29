Analysts Anticipate Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Onto Innovation posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ ONTO opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

