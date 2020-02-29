Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 350,188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.78. 2,122,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

