Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at $34,347,204.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,100 shares of company stock worth $7,677,537. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $99.25 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

