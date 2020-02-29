Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $10.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

STLD stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,245,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.