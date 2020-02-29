Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.57. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,921,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 4,658,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,452. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

