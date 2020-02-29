Analysts Anticipate TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) will post $165.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TiVo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.91 million to $165.96 million. TiVo posted sales of $158.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TiVo will report full-year sales of $679.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.38 million to $680.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $709.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TiVo.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIVO shares. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TiVo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TiVo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,975,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 193,599 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TiVo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,322,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 266,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TiVo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,581,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 186,735 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in TiVo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,399,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 268,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TiVo by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIVO opened at $7.57 on Friday. TiVo has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.20.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

