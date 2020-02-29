Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $77.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $78.20 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $75.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $313.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $317.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $320.50 million, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $321.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 132,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 126,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

