Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 29th (ACIW, AEGN, ANGI, ARMK, AXDX, BEAT, BHF, BKEP, BKNG, BPFH)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 29th:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Get ACI Worldwide Inc alerts:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.