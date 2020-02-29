Analysts Expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $833.08 Million

Analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to post $833.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.80 million and the highest is $846.70 million. Colfax posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10,323.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,809 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 564,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth about $12,030,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $10,746,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $10,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $33.47 on Friday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.