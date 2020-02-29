Analysts Expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. GMS posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 449,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $949.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.08. GMS has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 380,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 212,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

