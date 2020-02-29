Analysts Expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Joint reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 145,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $208.36 million, a PE ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Joint has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Joint by 100.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.