Analysts Expect Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) will post $653.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Momo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.02 million to $657.14 million. Momo reported sales of $559.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%.

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Momo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,620,000 after purchasing an additional 608,346 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,693,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Momo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,374,000 after purchasing an additional 462,386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,447,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,301,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Momo has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

