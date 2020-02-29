Analysts Expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after buying an additional 5,402,405 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI opened at $10.80 on Friday. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

