Analysts Expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.04. Pretium Resources posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pretium Resources.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,558. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of -0.57. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 554,604 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.