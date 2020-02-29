Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Several research firms have weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SA traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 1,654,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $711.88 million, a PE ratio of -65.53 and a beta of -0.01.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

