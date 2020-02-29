Analysts Expect SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get SMTC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTX. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SMTC by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in SMTC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. SMTC has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMTC (SMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.