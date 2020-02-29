Analysts Set $10.00 Price Target for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS)

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 49 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,858 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $315.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

