Analyzing AssetMark Financial (AMK) and The Competition

AssetMark Financial (NYSE: AMK) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AssetMark Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AssetMark Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 AssetMark Financial Competitors 742 2641 2761 150 2.37

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 21.08%. Given AssetMark Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AssetMark Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $417.94 million N/A 49.06 AssetMark Financial Competitors $1.48 billion $294.62 million 13.79

AssetMark Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. AssetMark Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A AssetMark Financial Competitors 13.63% 66.49% 8.77%

Summary

AssetMark Financial peers beat AssetMark Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.