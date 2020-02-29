Analyzing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) & Braskem (NYSE:BRKMY)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 1 0 0 0 1.00 Braskem 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.26 $773.65 million $1.97 6.14 Braskem $18.79 billion 0.00 $773.65 million $1.97 N/A

Braskem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37% Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00%

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Braskem pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share. Banco Bradesco pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braskem pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Braskem beats Banco Bradesco on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

