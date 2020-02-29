Analyzing iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) & Conatus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNAT)

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A Conatus Pharmaceuticals $33.59 million 0.39 -$18.01 million ($0.59) -0.67

iCo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A -929.42% -182.23% Conatus Pharmaceuticals -43.92% -51.74% -32.78%

Risk and Volatility

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iCo Therapeutics and Conatus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Conatus Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 304.96%. Given Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conatus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals beats iCo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function. The company is also developing CTS-2090, an orally active inhibitor of caspase 1, which is in preclinical development stage for treating chronic diseases involving inflammasome pathways. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis to conduct three Phase IIb clinical trials. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

