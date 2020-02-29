Analyzing Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perdoceo Education and RISE Education Cayman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 RISE Education Cayman 0 2 0 0 2.00

Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.15%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Perdoceo Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and RISE Education Cayman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.67 $69.98 million $1.37 10.90 RISE Education Cayman $184.99 million 1.70 $20.79 million $0.40 13.85

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than RISE Education Cayman. Perdoceo Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RISE Education Cayman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 11.15% 25.48% 17.74% RISE Education Cayman 8.76% 30.47% 5.59%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats RISE Education Cayman on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 270 learning centers comprising 64 self-owned centers and 206 franchised learning centers across 85 cities in the People's Republic of China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.