Anchor Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $29,769.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00009123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.02603381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00227485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00135338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

