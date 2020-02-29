Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Media Impact Rating of -2.20

Media stories about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Anglo American’s score:

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,610 ($21.18) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,295 ($30.19).

AAL traded down GBX 59 ($0.78) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,791.80 ($23.57). 9,897,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,927.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,957.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.