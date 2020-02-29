Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for 1.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. 9,496,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,135. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

