Ankr (ANKR) One Day Volume Tops $3.73 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bithumb, Bittrex and Coinsuper. Ankr has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $3.73 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00498546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.06519936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030327 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, Bitinka, ABCC, Bithumb, Bittrex, Coinone, Hotbit, IDEX, Coinsuper, KuCoin, Huobi Korea, Binance DEX, CoinExchange, Bgogo, Upbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

