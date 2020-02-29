ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $29,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,187,000 after buying an additional 15,040,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,170,000 after buying an additional 3,174,964 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,630,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 2,101,851 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,517,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,948,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 1,119,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.38. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

