ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,266,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 500,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

