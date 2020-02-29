Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 900.36 ($11.84).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.45) on Friday, reaching GBX 752 ($9.89). 4,701,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 877.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 881.77.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.