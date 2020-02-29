APIS Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $63,189.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000669 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About APIS

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,091,541,772 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

