APIX (APIX) Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,433.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,563,081 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

