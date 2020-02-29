apM Coin Price Up 58.2% Over Last Week (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. One apM Coin token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00008479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00060852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00496908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.33 or 0.06490229 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.