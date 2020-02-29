AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 212,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.40. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AppFolio by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

