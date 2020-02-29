Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Appian worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,563.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,630 in the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. Appian Corp has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.39.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

