Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.9% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.35. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

