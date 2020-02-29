Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day moving average is $262.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.