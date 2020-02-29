Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 34,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

AAPL stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

