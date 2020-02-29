Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.35. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

