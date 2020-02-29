Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $28,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of AIT opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.33. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

