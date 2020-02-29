Aragon (ANT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $249,859.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $36.50 million and $249,859.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00012972 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, AirSwap, GOPAX and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,814,628 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, AirSwap, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, GOPAX and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.