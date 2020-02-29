ArbitrageCT Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,120.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 34.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $18,120.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded up 79.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00057184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00482348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.79 or 0.06527952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030413 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005665 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

