Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $192.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.75.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.